National Prosecuting Authority won't prosecute Fikile Mbalula

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided it will not prosecute former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Fikile Mbalula in relation to his family holiday in Dubai.

This matters relates to the Public Protector's report, released on 19 December 2019, that the NPA should look into the allegation that Sedgars Sports funded the Mbalula family holiday in Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, when he was the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The referral from the Public Protector was to investigate whether the trip was proceeds of money laundering, with the view to prosecute anyone who may have been involved in criminal activities.

A police docket was registered at Brooklyn police station, CAS 158/08/2019.

“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Unit office, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” the NPA said on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)