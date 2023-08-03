Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict -TASS

A Moscow court on Thursday fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. TASS said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offence.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. ($1 = 93.5775 roubles)

