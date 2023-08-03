Left Menu

Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict -TASS

A Moscow court on Thursday fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:43 IST
Russia fines Apple for not deleting 'inaccurate' content on Ukraine conflict -TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Moscow court on Thursday fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) for not deleting "inaccurate" content about what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. TASS said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offence.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. ($1 = 93.5775 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023