Left Menu

Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang held in Delhi's Rohini

An alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang who was involved in two murder cases was arrested from north Delhis Rohini, police said on Thursday.The accused has been identified as Narender, a resident of Haryanas Rohtak, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:51 IST
Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang held in Delhi's Rohini
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang who was involved in two murder cases was arrested from north Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Narender, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, they said. Police got a tip-off that a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang would come near Japanese Park, Rohini Sector-10. A raid was conducted and Narender was apprehended, a senior police officer said. Narender disclosed that he killed Ranbir and Dhaula in Asoda village with his associates Sandeep, Ashish, Ashwani and Sanjay, they said. In 2013, during his judicial custody, he came in contact with Kala and joined Neeraj Bawania-Kala Asodia Gang. In 2017, Narender got bail and he, along with his associates Mohit, Praveen, Raj Kumar and Satish made a plan to avenge the killing of Kala Asodia, the officer said. On April 29, 2017, they killed Rajesh of the Neetu Dabodia gang in Rohini court complex, they said. In June 2017, Narender was arrested with arms and ammunition. He jumped bail and was evading his arrest, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023