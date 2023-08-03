Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang held in Delhi's Rohini

An alleged sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang who was involved in two murder cases was arrested from north Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Narender, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, they said. Police got a tip-off that a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawania gang would come near Japanese Park, Rohini Sector-10. A raid was conducted and Narender was apprehended, a senior police officer said. Narender disclosed that he killed Ranbir and Dhaula in Asoda village with his associates Sandeep, Ashish, Ashwani and Sanjay, they said. In 2013, during his judicial custody, he came in contact with Kala and joined Neeraj Bawania-Kala Asodia Gang. In 2017, Narender got bail and he, along with his associates Mohit, Praveen, Raj Kumar and Satish made a plan to avenge the killing of Kala Asodia, the officer said. On April 29, 2017, they killed Rajesh of the Neetu Dabodia gang in Rohini court complex, they said. In June 2017, Narender was arrested with arms and ammunition. He jumped bail and was evading his arrest, police added.

