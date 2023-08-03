France says it has finished Niger evacuation operations
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:52 IST
France said on Thursday it has finished the evacuation of hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger, after a military junta overthrew the country's democratically government last week.
In total, 1,079 people were evacuated, including 577 French nationals, the foreign ministry said in a post on social media platform X.
