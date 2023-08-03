13 people hurt in a stabbing incident near Seoul -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:02 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing police.
It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were and the report said one person has been arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Seongnam
- Seoul
- Yonhap news agency
Advertisement