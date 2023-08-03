Bihar cops arrest two persons from Tamil Nadu for Muzaffarpur triple murder

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police arrested two persons from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Ashutosh Shahi murder case of Muzaffarpur district.

The arrested duo has been identified as Praduman Sharma, the prime accused in the case, and Govind Kumar Sharma. Both were arrested on Wednesday and are being brought to Bihar on transit remand, police said. Three persons including property dealer Ashutosh Shahi (45) were shot dead and two others injured by four motorcycle-borne gunmen in Muzaffarpur district on July 22.

The incident took place in Town Thana area when the assailants gunned down property dealer Shahi and his security guards Nizamuddin and Rahul. The injured were identified as Sayeed Kasim, an advocate, and one Omnath. According to a statement by Bihar Police headquarters here on Thursday, ''Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF officials had been sent to Rameswaram from where the duo was arrested. Both were also wanted in several other cases of heinous crimes by state police. The STF is now trying to nab other accused involved in the case.'' A senior police officer said, ''The exact cause behind the murders not been ascertained so far, but prima facie, it appears to be a case of land dispute. Custodial interrogation of the arrested will reveal the reason.'' ''The incident had taken place when the property dealer and his security guards gathered at the house of Kasim in the Town Thana area in Muzaffarpur on July 22. Suddenly, four unidentified people came there. Two of them entered the house and started firing on Shahi and others. While Shahi and Nizamuddin died on the spot, Rahul succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)