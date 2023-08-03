Bihar caste survey: Transgender community hopes concerns expressed by it will be addressed by Patna HC

With the Patna High Court giving its nod to the caste survey in Bihar, the state's transgender community hopes that concerns expressed by it will be addressed. Petitioner Reshma Prasad, transgender rights activist and founder secretary of Dostanasafar, a Bihar-based NGO, who had filed a petition in the court on behalf of the transgender community, on Thursday said her petition challenging inclusion of the third gender as a separate 'caste' is being heard by the HC, which had dismissed all petitions opposing the survey on Tuesday. During hearing on Prasad's petition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathy, on Wednesday asked the petitioner to speak to the community members informing them that it is an affirmative action by the state for their welfare as transgenders are a socially economically backward community, Shashwat, advocate of the petitioner, told PTI on Thursday. The HC has now listed the matter for hearing on August 10, he said. Terming it ''perfectly valid,'' the same bench of the Patna HC had on Tuesday upheld the caste-based survey being conducted by the Bihar government.

''My submission before the bench on behalf of the petitioner during the hearing on Wednesday was quite clear. Transgender community is still aggrieved by the ongoing caste survey as it continues to conflate gender identity with caste identity. Adding an extra layer of filter shall make the data collected in the ongoing survey more reliable. Members of 'third gender' cannot be considered as a separate caste at all,'' said the petitioner’s lawyer, adding our petition is being heard by the HC. The Patna HC on Tuesday allowed the Bihar government to go ahead with its caste survey. On May 4, the court stayed the survey through an interim order, saying the state government was not competent to conduct it.

The division bench said in its order, ''We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice.'' The court order came on six petitions challenging the caste survey on the grounds of data protection, competency of the state government to carry out the exercise and the expenditure of over Rs 500 crore on it. Talking to PTI on Thursday, Prasad said, “Bihar government's decision to consider 'third gender' a separate caste during the caste-survey exercise was a 'criminal act'. We are thankful to the Patna HC that our voice is being heard. Our lawyer raised the issue very effectively before the HC during the hearing on Wednesday. We stick to our demand that the state government should withdraw the format used during the second phase of the exercise in which 'transgender' was declared as caste, said Prasad. ''We will raise this issue before the HC on the next date of hearing on August 10. We should be given reservation as people belonging to transgender community have been given in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and some other states,” said Prasad. During the second phase of the survey, each caste had been given a numerical code for use. For instance, the sub-categories of Maithil, Kanyakubj and other Brahmins had been merged into a single social entity called Brahmin. The caste code of the Rajput was 169, Bhumihar (142), Kayastha (21) and for members of 'third gender' 22. Total 215 codes had been allotted to different castes and 'third gender' had also been considered as caste with the allotment of a separate caste code. The state government had initiated the two-phase caste survey in January and had completed almost half of the final phase before the court stayed the process in May.

