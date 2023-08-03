Delhi Police arrests man for investment fraud
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising lucrative returns on their investment, police said on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Shubham Mahajan, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, they said.
A complaint was received by police in which a woman claimed that she got a WhatsApp message on May 18 asking her to invest Rs 1 lakh in an investment scheme to get a benefit of Rs 1,200 per day, a senior police officer said.
After the complainant transferred the amount, he clocked her number, he added.
During the investigation, raids were conducted and Mahajan was arrested from Punjab on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley moves 200 technologists out of China on data law - Bloomberg News
Gold valued Rs 1.03 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport by customs officials
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu chairs 11th cabinet meeting
HC stays coercive action against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in 2000 case
Reliance General Insurance to get Rs 200 cr capital infusion from Reliance Capital