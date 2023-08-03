Left Menu

Baby girl electrocuted in Karnataka

An eight-month-old baby girl died of electrocution after she allegedly bit a plugged in torch charger at Uttara Kannada district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Karwar | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:56 IST
An eight-month-old baby girl died of electrocution after she allegedly bit a plugged in torch charger at Uttara Kannada district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Siddara village in Karwar taluk in the district at around 7 AM on Wednesday when the victim's mother was busy in the kitchen, they said.

According to police, the girl while playing allegedly got hold of the live wire of the torch charger connected to the socket and chewed it on. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death was registered by Karwar rural police and an enquiry was initiated into the matter, he said.

