Left Menu

Fire due to leakage in IGL pipeline in Greater Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out in Greater Noida on Thursday after leakage of gas from an IGL pipeline allegedly due to an unauthorised excavation at an open site, officials said. The fire broke out due to leakage in the IGL Indraprastha Gas Limited pipeline which happened because of unauthorised excavation at the site, the officer said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:03 IST
Fire due to leakage in IGL pipeline in Greater Noida, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in Greater Noida on Thursday after leakage of gas from an IGL pipeline allegedly due to an unauthorised excavation at an open site, officials said. The fire was reported around 3 pm in the Beta 2 police station area and has been doused, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

''After getting information, teams were immediately dispatched to the site and the blaze was brought under control,'' he said. ''The fire broke out due to leakage in the IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) pipeline which happened because of unauthorised excavation at the site,'' the officer said. Choubey said no person was injured in the incident but a motorcycle got charred in the fire. He said officials of IGL also reached the site and the leakage has been fixed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023