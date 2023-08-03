13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians

At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.

The Southern Gyeonggi province police department said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle. Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.

Police were questioning an unidentified suspect who was arrested at the scene.

