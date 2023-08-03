Left Menu

Madras HC appoints 2-member panel on appointment of asst professors by Pachaiyappa's trust

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:08 IST
The Madras High Court on Thursday appointed a two-member committee to submit a detailed report on the appointments of 254 candidates to the post of Assistant Professors in the institutions of the Pachaiyappa's Trust, pursuant to the recruitment notifications dated 2013 and 2014. The committee will be headed by Justice B Gokuldas, a retired judge of the HC.

A division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the interim order on a batch of writ appeals, challenging an order of a single judge, which quashed the 254 appointments to the post of Assistant Professor in different departments.

