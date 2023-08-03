Left Menu

J&K: PDP plans rally on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation; asks 'like-minded' parties to join

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:26 IST
J&K: PDP plans rally on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation; asks 'like-minded' parties to join
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it plans to hold a public rally on August 5 on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, and invited ''like-minded'' parties to join.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, PDP leader Mohammad Iqbal Tramboo said the BJP has announced to organise a marathon here to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, for which the district administration has given them permission.

''The PDP plans to hold a public programme on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, for which other like-minded political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are invited to participate,'' Tramboo said.

''We also want to express ourselves for which we hope that permission will be given to us for a peaceful programme,'' he added.

Tramboo said the party has sought permission from the district magistrate of Srinagar for the event.

''If permission is not granted, the matter will be taken up by the jurists during the ongoing hearing on Article 370,'' he said.

Tramboo said the party is working hard within the Constitutional limits for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

“We are happy that the Supreme Court has started regular hearings and we are hopeful of getting justice,” he said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday commenced hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, a move that had come in for vicious attack by some major opposition parties but earned fulsome praise from those supporting the BJP.

