Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national among two persons held with drugs worth Rs 2.70 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:32 IST
A Nigerian and a Kalyan-resident were arrested for alleged involvement in drug peddling, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the two were held on Wednesday evening, the Panvel Town police station official said.

''They have been identified as Agu Pascal alias Kalyechi Onyema (24), who is originally from Nigeria, and Shahbaz Elukar (29) from Daighar in Kalyan. We have seized 27 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 2.70 lakh from them,'' he said.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case has been registered and a probe to unravel the peddling network is underway, he said.

