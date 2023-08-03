Heroin worth over Rs 17 lakh seized in Arunachal, two arrested

Itanagar, Aug 3 (PTI): Security forces have recovered 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 17 lakh and arrested two drug peddlers in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, police said on Thursday. Based on inputs, a joint team of police and CRPF personnel led by Namsai SDPO Chera Saban raided a house at Bogamur Pahargaon village under Namsai police station in the wee hours of July 30, Namsai SP Sange Thinley said. During the raid, the team arrested drug peddlers Bhaskar Gogoi (32) and Putulon Gogoi (28) and recovered 49 soap cases containing the contraband in addition to Rs 30,500 cash, suspected to be sales proceeds, the SP said. The current market value of the drugs is approximately Rs 17.15 lakh, he said, adding a case under NDPS Act was registered at Namsai police station.

