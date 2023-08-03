Left Menu

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 3

- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol in a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland.

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 3

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

** ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will undertake his first bilateral visit to Pakistan. (To Aug. 4) ** GUJARAT, INDIA - European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli visits Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, for two days, to attend the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment. (To. Aug. 4)

** WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda to discuss Belarus and Wagner - 1000 GMT. NEW DELHI - Visit of Delcy Rodriguez, executive vice president and minister of finance of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to India. (To Aug. 5) PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will visit Malaysia. (To Aug. 4) GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug. 7)

New York City - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a U.N. Security Council meeting on famine and conflict-induced global food insecurity – 1400 GMT. FLENSBURG, GERMANY - German economy minister Robert Habeck participates in the event "Zeitenwende on tour" organized by the Munich Security Conference on Germany's change in security policy ("Zeitenwende"). - 1600 GMT SEATTLE, WA - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack hosts APEC ministers to discuss food security. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

LONDON - OPEC+ JMMC meets to discuss market conditions. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 (To Aug 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 ** LA PAZ - Bolivia's President Luis Arce holds his annual speech to the nation. HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 78th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. SEATTLE, United States - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra hosts APEC health ministers in Seattle. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 BELEM, Brazil - Brazil hosts a two-day summit of the eight countries in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to discuss protection of the Amazon rainforest. (To Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 78th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 ARGENTINA - Argentinian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 14 ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – 76th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

SEATTLE, WA - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hosts meeting of APEC energy ministers in Seattle. NEW DELHI, India – 76th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. TOKYO, Japan – 78th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. LIECHTENSTEIN – 217th Anniversary of Independence. SEATTLE, Washington - APEC Energy Ministers Meeting. (To Aug. 16) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol in a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland.

TRALEE, Ireland - 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To Aug 22) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 31st Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gives his annual National Day Rally speech, his biggest speech each year where he sets out the policy direction for the wealthy city-state - 1200 GMT.

GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala Presidency election. ECUADOR - Ecuador Referendum Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 10th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 JOHANNESBURG - South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY - 34th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. COLOGNE, Germany - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends opening of gamescom 2023. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Presidency Election. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean National Assembly Election. BALI, Indonesia - 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 34th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. KYIV, Ukraine – 32nd Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 211th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two day meet (To Aug. 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 79th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. GABON - Gabonese presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 54th session. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 TOLEDO, Spain - EU foreign ministers gather for informal talks in Toledo in Spain – 0800 GMT VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 MANILA - Philippine energy officials led by Secretary Energy Raphael Lotilla speak at a forum on energy transition organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines - 0100 GMT. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis arrives at Chinggis Khaan international Airport to begin his trip in Mongolia. NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 19th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (To Sept 6). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 ** JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To Sep. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 51st anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 12th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro President of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 ** SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

