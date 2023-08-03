Left Menu

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, says ACS (Home) Prasad

We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order, added Prasad.The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:38 IST
Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, says ACS (Home) Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

"We have to take a full comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media," Prasad said while addressing the media.

He said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. "We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order," added Prasad.

The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy. "I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided," he added.

He said that a battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh.

"Very soon in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed," he further said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023