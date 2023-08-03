Left Menu

Accused not represented lawyer in bail case, SC remands matter back to Rajasthan HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:41 IST
Accused not represented lawyer in bail case, SC remands matter back to Rajasthan HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has remanded to the Rajasthan High Court for fresh consideration the bail plea of a man accused of murder which it had rejected because his lawyer was not present in court to represent him.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Pankaj Mithal set aside the order of the high court.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing for the accused, submitted before the bench that the high court in its order dated March 17, 2023 dismissed his client's bail as there was no representation from the appellant's side.

He told the court that no advocate could appear for the accused because lawyers had abstained from work that day.

Saxena said the high court took note of the submission made by the Public Prosecutor and the formal submission of the brother of the accused, who was made to appear in the absence of the lawyer.

He said the accused is in custody since January 31, 2022 and although charge sheet has been filed, the trial is yet to commence.

''Considering the circumstances and more particularly the fact that the appellant was not represented by his counsel on March 17, 2023, we deem it appropriate to remand the matter so that the High Court can hear the appellant's counsel and then pass appropriate orders,'' the bench said while restoring his bail plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023