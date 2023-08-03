Left Menu

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

Muslims here will not offer Friday namaz at any public place or mosques in view of violence that flared up in Nuh, Sohna, and Gurugram earlier in the week, a community leader has announced.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:47 IST
Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, appealed through a video message to people to refrain from praying in public places or gathering in mosques for prayers.

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, appealed through a video message to people to refrain from praying in public places or gathering in mosques for prayers. Qasmi said it is the responsibility of the people to maintain brotherhood.

The decision comes in the wake of the communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Nuh district during a VHP rally. Six people including a cleric were killed in the violence that ensued after the clashes and several cars and food joint were set on fire.

''I appeal to the people to offer namaz at home. Only those people who live in a masjid can offer namaz in the masjid. No one else is allowed to enter it. May Allah protect our brotherhood,'' Mufti told PTI on Thursday. Hindu-right outfits had on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a Deputy Commissioner of Police demanding, among many other things, a ban on namaz in public places. DC Prashant Panwar and SP Varun Singla of Nuh held a meeting with the Ulemas in Nuh on Thursday and appealed to them to pray at their homes.

Ulemas assured police that there will be public namaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

