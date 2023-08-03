Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man booked for repeatedly raping and impregnating teenage girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra for allegedly repeatedly raping a teenage girl and impregnating her, an official said on Thursday.

The crime against the 17-year-old girl took place between April and August this year, he said.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, a resident of Kamothe in Raigad district, took her to an isolated place on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul, where he first sexually assaulted her. After that, he kept repeating the offence against her between April and August this year, the official said.

The victim is now two months pregnant, he added.

Following the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, the police said, adding that a probe was on.

