Left Menu

AP High Court stays construction of houses in Amaravati R5 Zone

This is public money, said the interim stay order.According to the court order, the housing pattas documents issued by the state government to beneficiaries held a clause that further action will be taken in accordance with final orders pending before the High CourtSupreme Court condition 10, but it still went ahead and gave away the plots and began planning for construction.Observing that these are seriously debatable issues, which require a full-fledged hearing, the bench said in the meantime if the construction is completed it would be a fait accompli.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:56 IST
AP High Court stays construction of houses in Amaravati R5 Zone
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed the construction of houses for poor people in the R5 Zone of the Amaravati capital region, in a major setback for the YSRCP government.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice D V S S Somayajulu, Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhar ordered that further construction in this zone will not be proper or justifiable in the existing circumstances.

The Andhra Pradesh government had amended the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act to carve out an R5 zone to provide housing plots for the poor and build houses there. But a group of farmers, the Neerukonda and Kuragallu Farmers Welfare Association, filed petitions against the R5 Zone constructions.

"In the view of the matter, this court is of the opinion that the larger public interest is against the construction of the houses for now in R5 Zone," said the stay order on Thursday.

However, the bench noted that further steps can be taken depending on the orders passed by the courts and the Supreme Court on pending petitions, which have challenged the construction of houses in the R5 Zone.

On July 24, with much fanfare, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation for 50,793 houses at Krishnayapalem layout in Guntur district, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – YSR BLC (U) scheme at a cost of Rs 1,830 crore.

Located in the assembly constituencies of Mangalagiri and Tadikonda, these houses were to be constructed in the CRDA area in 1,400 acres in 25 layouts.

However, with the interim stay of the high court, all this activity has come to a grinding halt.

The high court said that an enormous amount of public money is proposed to be expended in the R5 Zone without writ petitions and special leave petitions (SLP) being decided by the courts. "This court cannot be a mute spectator if public monies are spent and later they cannot be recouped. This is public money," said the interim stay order.

According to the court order, the housing pattas (documents) issued by the state government to beneficiaries held a clause that ''further action will be taken in accordance with final orders pending before the High Court/Supreme Court (condition 10),'' but it still went ahead and gave away the plots and began planning for construction.

Observing that these are seriously debatable issues, which require a full-fledged hearing, the bench said in the meantime if the construction is completed it would be a fait accompli. It said the loss will be irreparable and the balance of convenience will be in favour of maintaining the status quo with respect to the houses.

In view of several unresolved complexities of this nature, the bench ordered that in everybody's interest, it is important to maintain the status quo with respect to construction of houses in R5 Zone till a finality is reached in litigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023