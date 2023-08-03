Left Menu

Five arrested for misbehaving with policeman

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:11 IST
Five arrested for misbehaving with policeman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a policeman for not wearing a helmet while he was taking a seized vehicle to a police station in Assam's Morigaon district, police said. Police had launched a drive against bikers without helmets at Moirabari police point on Wednesday evening and seized two-wheelers whose riders were not wearing it, Morigaon SP Hemanta Das told reporters.

''A policeman was taking a seized bike to the police station when he was surrounded by a group of people who created a ruckus shouting why he was not wearing a helmet and also tried to harm him physically,'' police said.

Police launched a search operation and arrested the five persons as they tried to stop a cop from doing his duty, Das said.

The arrested have been identified as Ribul Hussain, Zakaria, Baharul Islam, Dildar Hussain and Khairul Islam, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023