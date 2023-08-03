Five arrested for misbehaving with policeman

Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a policeman for not wearing a helmet while he was taking a seized vehicle to a police station in Assam's Morigaon district, police said. Police had launched a drive against bikers without helmets at Moirabari police point on Wednesday evening and seized two-wheelers whose riders were not wearing it, Morigaon SP Hemanta Das told reporters.

''A policeman was taking a seized bike to the police station when he was surrounded by a group of people who created a ruckus shouting why he was not wearing a helmet and also tried to harm him physically,'' police said.

Police launched a search operation and arrested the five persons as they tried to stop a cop from doing his duty, Das said.

The arrested have been identified as Ribul Hussain, Zakaria, Baharul Islam, Dildar Hussain and Khairul Islam, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)