Narco-terrorism case: SIA conducts raids in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at two places in connection with a narco-terrorism case in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said.

The raids were conducted in Gursia and Balakote areas of the district, they said.

According to officials, the case relates to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Lala, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year.

The SIA had taken his remand on July 1 for questioning over his alleged links across the border.

On March 3, seven kilograms of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from the house of Lala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

