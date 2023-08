2 feared drowned in Chenab River in J&K's Doda

An army man was among two feared drowned after they slipped and fell into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials sources said. Rohit Singh, 25, an army man, and 24-year old Sunil Kumar slipped into river when they were washing hands after cremating a relative in Durga Nagar area, they said. SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said police rushed to spot and along with locals and teams of SDRF launched a rescue operation which is still on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)