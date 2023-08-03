Left Menu

2 feared drowned in Chenab River in J&K's Doda

An army man was among two feared drowned after they slipped and fell into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district on Thursday, officials sources said. Rohit Singh, 25, an army man, and 24-year old Sunil Kumar slipped into river when they were washing hands after cremating a relative in Durga Nagar area, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:16 IST
2 feared drowned in Chenab River in J&K's Doda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An army man was among two feared drowned after they slipped and fell into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials sources said. Rohit Singh, 25, an army man, and 24-year old Sunil Kumar slipped into river when they were washing hands after cremating a relative in Durga Nagar area, they said. SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said police rushed to spot and along with locals and teams of SDRF launched a rescue operation which is still on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023