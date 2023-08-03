Left Menu

Russia adds Norway to its list of unfriendly countries for allegedly targeting its diplomats

Russia can itself choose to end the war, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told local media.Huitfeldt added that the two nations, which share a border in the Arctic, have an interest in functioning diplomatic relations ...

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:25 IST
Russia adds Norway to its list of unfriendly countries for allegedly targeting its diplomats
Anniken Huitfeldt Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has added Norway to its list of “unfriendly countries” for allegedly targeting Russian diplomats abroad, further worsening its relations with the West.

The Russian government published the order Thursday, which restricts the number of local staff the Norwegian diplomatic mission can hire in Russia to 27 people.

In April, Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats after accusing them of carrying out intelligence activities under diplomatic cover. Russia retaliated by expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats in what Norway said was an “act of revenge.” Norway's Foreign Ministry said it hasn't yet received official information from Russian authorities but that there is no basis for saying Norway is unfriendly toward Russia.

“Today's situation is due to Russia's war against Ukraine. Russia can itself choose to end the war,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told local media.

Huitfeldt added that the two nations, which share a border in the Arctic, have an interest in “functioning diplomatic relations ... not least in demanding times.” The United States and Czech Republic were added to Russia's list of unfriendly countries in May 2021 and Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia were added in July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023