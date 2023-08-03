Bank of England might need to raise interest rates again - Bailey

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank might have to increase borrowing costs further after it took its benchmark interest rate to a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday to fight high inflation.

"We now need to make sure that inflation gets back to the 2% target and stays there," Bailey said in a video clip published by the BoE. "Depending on what the evidence on the economy indicates, we might need to raise interest rates again but that's not certain."

