Left Menu

MP: Man kills wife, her lover with axe in Gwalior village, absconds

A 35-year-old man on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his wife and her lover with an axe after he saw them together in a village in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh and then absconded, a police official said. Baghel killed them with an axe after spotting them together, he said.Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:36 IST
MP: Man kills wife, her lover with axe in Gwalior village, absconds
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his wife and her lover with an axe after he saw them together in a village in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh and then absconded, a police official said. Efforts are on to arrest Murai Baghel, Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma told PTI. ''The incident took place in Semri village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The deceased were found lying dead in a pool of blood. Baghel killed them with an axe after spotting them together,'' he said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023