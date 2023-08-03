NABARD sanctions Rs 1,974 crore to Rajasthan govt

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:37 IST
NABARD has sanctioned Rs 1,974.07 crore to the Rajasthan government under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 2023-24. NABARD Rajasthan Chief General Manager Dr Rajiv Siwach said Rs 930.44 crore has been sanctioned for three rural drinking water supply projects in Ajmer, Jalore, and Kota districts. Further, Rs 926.48 crore was sanctioned for the construction of 676 rural roads in the desert and tribal areas of the state. Earlier, Rs 117.15 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of 104 veterinary hospitals and 431 sub-centres in all districts of the state. He said drinking water supply projects are expected to provide clean and potable water to 2.87 lakh households in 2,500 villages, whereas rural road projects will improve connectivity in 1,229 villages across 12 districts. "NABARD is also supporting the state government in bringing 4.28 lakh hectares under micro-irrigation with a support of Rs 740 crore from the Micro Irrigation Fund," he said. Siwach said the lining of 450 km of earthen canals in Kota and Bundi districts is under construction following a Rs 623.38-crore assistance under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

