Terrorist associate detained under PSA in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:38 IST
A terrorist associate was detained on Thursday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.

The detained associate, Abdul Karim Butt, is the brother of hardcore A++ category terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori, they said.

Police said Butt was put behind bars in order to safeguard public peace and national security.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal said the detained terrorist associate was previously involved in anti-national activities and, accordingly, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Butt is facing trial in the case in an NIA court, he added.

Poswal said Butt's current activities were prejudicial to the security of the country and his free movements in the society might create circumstances for the radicalisation of the youth.

Accordingly, he was detained under the PSA and lodged at district jail Kishtwar, the SSP added.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

The police is committed to uphold the rule of law while ensuring that civil liberties are respected, Poswal said.

He said the police force is employing a multi-pronged approach to address the issue of anti-national elements. He said anti-national activities will not be tolerated at any cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

