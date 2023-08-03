Turkey's military council appoints General Metin Gurak as new military chief

Turkey's Supreme Military Council has appointed Metin Gurak as the new chief of the general staff, a decision published by President Tayyip Erdogan's office on Thursday.

Metin Gurak replaces Yasar Guler, who was appointed as defence minister in the new government by Erdogan in June after he was sworn in for his new five-year presidential term.

