Left Menu

India summons German envoy; seeks early return of baby Ariha

India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and asked for the early return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germanys Youth Welfare Office Jugendamt on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:06 IST
India summons German envoy; seeks early return of baby Ariha
  • Country:
  • India

India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and asked for the early return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

At his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ackerman was summoned earlier this week and India's concerns on Ariha were clearly conveyed to him. India has been pressing for her early return to India arguing that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

''We have accorded high priority to this case. We believe that the child's cultural rights and her rights as an Indian are being infringed upon by her being placed under German foster care. ''The German ambassador to India was summoned earlier this week and our concerns were clearly conveyed to him. We have also asked for early return of the child to India,'' Bagchi said. He said India will continue to press the German authorities on the matter.

The German authorities placed the child under foster care alleging that her Indian parents harassed her.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha Shah to India.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock India's concerns over the baby girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023