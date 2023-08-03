Left Menu

Cross-border drug smuggling ring busted: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:09 IST
Cross-border drug smuggling ring busted: Punjab Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police Thursday said it has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of one person after recovering six kilograms of heroin and Rs 1.50 lakh cash from his possession.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Shinder Singh, a resident of village Bute Dian Chhana in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.

The accused is a habitual drug smuggler and has already been facing two criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

DGP Yadav said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar had received reliable input that accused Shinder Singh and his accomplices had recently procured the big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pakistan-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in Ferozepur sector, and they are present around Amritsar to deliver the consignment to someone.

''Acting promptly, the Special Police team of SSOC Amritsar launched an operation and cordoned off the area in a planned manner resulting in the arrest of accused Shinder Singh,'' Yadav said.

Assistant Inspector General, SSOC, Sukhminder Singh Mann said it has come to light that the Pakistan-based smugglers have exploited a gap — emerged due to floods — in the fencing along the river to smuggle the drug consignment via the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector a few days back.

He said further investigations are being conducted to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

Efforts are being made to probe their backward and forward linkages to take the investigations to the logical conclusion by the arrest of remaining members of this group, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023