Left Menu

Burnpur Cement case: NFRA penalises two auditors for lapses

Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on two auditors for alleged professional misconduct in the audit of Burnpur Cement Ltd for 2017-18.In two separate orders on Tuesday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Shekhar Sharad and Riya Agarwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:13 IST
Burnpur Cement case: NFRA penalises two auditors for lapses
  • Country:
  • India

Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on two auditors for alleged professional misconduct in the audit of Burnpur Cement Ltd for 2017-18.

In two separate orders on Tuesday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Shekhar Sharad and Riya Agarwal. Both of them belong to Shekhar Sharad & Co.

The order will take effect after 30 days from its issue. Shekhar was the engagement partner (EP), while Riya was the engagement quality control review (EQCR) partner for the audit of Burnpur Cement Ltd (BCL) for 2017-18. BCL is a BSE and NSE-listed entity.

The order came after NFRA received information from the registrar of companies (ROC), West Bengal, vide letter dated November 24, 2020, regarding Shekhar Sharad & Co, statutory auditor of BCL for FY 2017-18 had resigned within one month after issuing qualified independent auditor's report dated May 28, 2018.

Thereafter, the regulator initiated action under the norms for professional conduct against Shekhar and Riya in the statutory audit of BCL for FY 2017-18.

In its order, NFRA found that BCL had reported a loss of Rs 44.49 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018, and had accumulated a loss of Rs 102.97 crore, which resulted in the erosion of its net worth.

It also observed that BCL was highly debt-ridden and its total debt was 80.32 per cent of its total assets the company was defaulting in payment of debts amounting to Rs 233.09 crore and had a negative working capital of Rs 238.85 crore.

Despite such poor financial conditions, which could significantly affect the use of a going concern basis, BCL prepared its financial statements on the basis of going concern, the order said.

The EP (Sharad Shekhar) without the requisite analysis to form an opinion in this regard, merely incorporated the matter under the emphasis of matter (EOM) without considering if the matter required a qualified or adverse opinion on this ground as per the applicable provisions of the norms.

Thus, Sharad did not comply with some of the standards on auditing (SA), and failed to challenge the assessment of the management regarding the use of going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements, and failed to appropriately report the same in the independent auditor's report, as per NFRA.

In the matter of Riya Agarwal, the EQCR partner, though a chartered accountant, was not experienced enough to undertake the quality review and failed to assess the working papers related to important issues such as evaluation of going concern basis and recognition of deferred tax assets.

She also failed to meet the relevant requirements of the standards on auditing (SA) in several significant respects reflecting a lack of professional competence to act as an EQCR for the audit of a public interest entity (PIE), the regulator said.

Therefore, the EQCR partner was negligent and failed to apply professional skills and due diligence sufficiently and adequately to critically evaluate the work of the engagement partner and the engagement team, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023