US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as Treasury yields hit nine-month high

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, spurred partly by Fitch's downgrade of U.S. long-term credit rating, pressured rate-sensitive shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.96 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 35,194.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.12 points, or 0.42%, at 4,494.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 73.69 points, or 0.53%, to 13,899.76 at the opening bell.

