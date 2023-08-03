Left Menu

PM to lay foundation for redevelopment of 21 railway stations in Telangana on Aug 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 21 railway stations across Telangana on August 6 virtually under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.In a tweet, he said, Railway stations in Telangana to get a major facelift with state-of-the-art amenities.

PM to lay foundation for redevelopment of 21 railway stations in Telangana on Aug 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 21 railway stations across Telangana on August 6 virtually under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said, ''Railway stations in Telangana to get a major facelift with state-of-the-art amenities. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 21 stations across the state. The new stations are being developed with an outlay of Rs 894 crores.'' A press release from Kishan Reddy's office had earlier said as many as 39 Amrit Bharat Stations were identified in Telangana and 21 are being taken up in the first phase. The railways is planning to modernise 1,275 small yet important stations under the new ''Amrit Bharat Station Scheme''.

According to the scheme document, it aims at preparing master plans of railway stations and implementing those in phases to enhance facilities beyond the minimum essential amenities and aim for the creation of roof plazas and city centres at stations.

