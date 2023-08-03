Left Menu

US announces $48 million in humanitarian assistance to address DR Congo crisis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:50 IST
US announces $48 million in humanitarian assistance to address DR Congo crisis
Image Credit: Twitter(@USAID_Digital)

Today, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced nearly $48 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland announced the funding, which will provide support for nearly 2 million crisis-affected people in eastern DRC, during a visit to Kinshasa today. This funding builds on the continuing support the United States has provided to the people of the DRC, bringing total U.S. humanitarian assistance to nearly $486 million this fiscal year in response to urgent needs in the DRC.

 

Ongoing fighting between the DRC’s military, Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23) elements, and other armed groups has prompted large-scale displacement and limited access to basic services. More than 26 million people are projected to require humanitarian assistance in the DRC during 2023, and approximately 1.3 million people, many of whom are living in unsafe and overcrowded camps without adequate access to food, water, or medical care, have been displaced in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces alone since the beginning of the year.

