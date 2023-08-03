Left Menu

Woman gang raped by 5 in UP's Gorakhpur

A woman was allegedly gang raped by five men in the GIDA region of Gorakhpur early Thursday morning, police said. All five accused were arrested after an encounter with police in which one of them received a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College here.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:48 IST
A woman was allegedly gang raped by five men in the GIDA region of Gorakhpur early Thursday morning, police said. All five accused were arrested after an encounter with police in which one of them received a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College here. The woman was returning home in an auto in the early hours of Thursday when five men intercepted it, abducted the woman, and took her to a nearby guava garden and took turns to rape her, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover in a press conference said the incident happened around 3.30-4.00 am, when the woman was returning home in an auto-rickshaw and was passing the Ekla Bandha area. The men came on two-wheelers.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, an FIR was lodged under 376 D (gang rape) 506 (criminal intimidation), and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

The woman identified one of the men, which led to the identification of four others by police. The accused were identified as Pradyumn Nishad, Goli aka Akash, Chotai aka Parmatma, Tarkeshwer, and Dinesh, the SSP said. Before they were arrested, they were challenged by police to surrender, at which two of them opened fire and were shot at in return by police.

Police Constable Shiv Om Shukla and Pradyuman, one of the accused, received gunshot wounds in the crossfire. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, the SSP said.

The matter will tried in a fast track court to get the guiilty punished at the earliest, added the officer.

