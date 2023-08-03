Will not allow army to take unconstitutional steps, says Pakistan's top judge on military trials of civilians

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the country's top judiciary would not allow the army to take any unconstitutional step.

Chief Justice Bandial made the remarks while hearing a set of petitions challenging civilian trials in military courts of those accused of attacking military installations during the May 9 protest.

Referring to the incident of arson and violence by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, the top judge termed the riots as serious, expressing regret and grief over the happening on that fateful day. On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Over 20 military installations and state buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched in the violent protests that followed Khan's arrest. The violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

The chief justice praised the armed forces for not opening fire on civilians despite the violence on May 9 but added that "the military will not be allowed to take any illegal steps".

He also said that the hearing would not be conducted for about two weeks due to the unavailability of judges and asked the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Usman Awan to ensure that the trial of civilians is not held during this period.

''AGP sahib, no military trials of civilians will be conducted," he told Awan, who assured the court that its directives would be followed.

Bandial also said that the earlier directives to provide relevant facilities to the suspects in the custody of military authorities would remain in place.

''Those who build their case on the Constitution of Pakistan and law will be successful,'' said Bandial.

The six-member bench, led by Bandial, comprises Justices Munib Akhtar, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Ayesha A Malik and Yahya Afridi. The bench adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

At least 102 civilians are in the custody of the army and the government is adamant to try them under the Army Act but human rights groups are opposing the move.

