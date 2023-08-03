Left Menu

Garbage dump on road from Shahdara to Karkardooma: Court seeks MCD’s response

The plea also sought a mandatory injunction against the defendants- East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC and the Deputy Commissioners office in Nand Nagri- directing them to remove and clean the garbage and sewage dump.List on August 8 for filing of reply and status report by the MCD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST
Garbage dump on road from Shahdara to Karkardooma: Court seeks MCD’s response
  • Country:
  • India

A court here Thursday sought the response of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea seeking a permanent injunction against the authorities concerned, restraining them from dumping garbage on a road between Shahadara and Karkardooma. The plea also sought a mandatory injunction against the defendants- East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Nand Nagri- directing them to remove and clean the garbage and sewage dump.

''List on August 8 for filing of reply and status report by the MCD. The official concerned of MCD shall remain present in court,'' Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said.

The plea filed by Advocate Sachet Sharma alleged the garbage dump on the ''road coming from Shahdara to Karkardooma'' covered around ''half the road'' and had been lying unattended for over a month causing traffic hiccups.

''That the maintenance of the sewage and the road is the duty of the defendants in which they have failed miserably to perform their duties and due to their negligence, the plaintiff is facing hardship in commuting from his house to his office in Karkardooma court,'' it claimed.

The plea said since the matter is of urgent nature, therefore, the plaintiff (Sharma) be exempted from serving statutory notice upon the defendants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023