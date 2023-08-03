Left Menu

Haryana violence: Govt forms committee to monitor social media platforms

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST
The Haryana government has constituted a committee that will monitor social media platforms to prevent the circulation of provocative material, including videos, photographs, and hate speeches, to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state.

The committee has been formed in the wake of communal violence in Nuh.

According to an order issued on Thursday by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, the committee will coordinate with all relevant agencies to take ''remedial/corrective measures in this regard''.

Special Secretary, Home -I will be the committee's chairman. It will have a superintendent of police, CID, Haryana, deputy secretary, Information Technology and an interception assistant from the office of the ACS, Home Department, as members.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh.

