Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

Muslims here will not offer Friday namaz at any public place or mosques in view of violence that flared up in Nuh, Sohna, and Gurugram earlier in the week, a community leader has announced.

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, appealed through a video message to people to refrain from praying in public places or gathering in mosques for prayers. Qasmi said it is the responsibility of the people to maintain brotherhood.

The decision comes in the wake of the communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Nuh district during a VHP rally. Six people including a cleric were killed in the violence that ensued after the clashes and several cars and food joint were set on fire.

''I appeal to the people to offer namaz at home. Only those people who live in a masjid can offer namaz in the masjid. No one else is allowed to enter it. May Allah protect our brotherhood,'' Mufti told PTI on Thursday. Hindu-right outfits had on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a Deputy Commissioner of Police demanding, among many other things, a ban on namaz in public places. DC Prashant Panwar and SP Varun Singla of Nuh held a meeting with the Ulemas in Nuh on Thursday and appealed to them to pray at their homes.

Ulemas assured police that there will be public namaz. Hindu right wing groups in Gurugram have earlier too objected to people offering Friday namaz in public places. Dinesh Bharti, the national president of right wing outfit Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, had in April been arrested and let out on bail for allegedly disrupting people offering namaz at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29.

