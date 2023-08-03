Left Menu

Maharashtra: Neighbour held for raping four-year-old girl

The police in Maharashtras Thane have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.The police said the accused and the childs family are neighbours in Bhiwandi area and know each other very well.

The police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.

The police said the accused and the child's family are neighbours in Bhiwandi area and know each other very well. The accused went to the girl's home on the night of July 31 and raped her when her mother was busy in the kitchen, the official said.

When the child started crying in pain, her mother came out of the kitchen but the accused escaped, he said. The next day, the girl complained of severe pain. When enquired, she told her mother about what the accused did to her.

The child's family approached the Kongaon police, who registered a case under the Section 376 (rape) the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

