Manipur: 19 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Altogether 19 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations, imposing the restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure, on top of night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.

In the last 24 hours, 130 checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 347 persons in connection with various violations, Manipur police tweeted.

Hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence was stalled after the state's High Court on Thursday morning ordered status quo to be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district.

The ITLF, an apex tribal body, also said it was postponing the burial of 35 people at the site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, on the border with Bishnupur.

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.

Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders reimposing the day curfew apprehending disturbance. Briefing reporters, state Law & Legislative Affairs Minister Th. Basantakumar said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had appealed to ''all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony.'' ''The Government of India also seized of the issue of last rites of the mortal remains of those killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur and assured that it will spare no effort to resolve the issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days,'' the minister said quoting the Union minister's letter.

