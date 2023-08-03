Left Menu

EU sanctions 38 people, 3 organisations over Belarus human right abuses

The move was announced in a statement by the Council of the European Union, which represents the bloc's member countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the sanctions had been imposed in reaction to "widespread and gross human rights violations and brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society" by the "illegitimate regime" of Alexander Lukashenko.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:42 IST
The European Union said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on 38 people and three organisations for human rights abuses in Belarus. The move was announced in a statement by the Council of the European Union, which represents the bloc's member countries.

