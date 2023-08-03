EU sanctions 38 people, 3 organisations over Belarus human right abuses
The move was announced in a statement by the Council of the European Union, which represents the bloc's member countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the sanctions had been imposed in reaction to "widespread and gross human rights violations and brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society" by the "illegitimate regime" of Alexander Lukashenko.
