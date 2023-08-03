Water level of two rivers recedes, officials on alert in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

The water level in rivers Kharkhai and Swarnarekha here have started receding on Thursday as two sluice gates each of Bankabal dam and Kharkhai dam in Odisha, opened on Wednesday night, were closed and rain stopped. Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Manjunath Bhajantri along with senior officials including Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and NDRF team inspected low-lying areas including Bagbera on Thursday evening and directed the officials to monitor the situation.

The DC also asked people living in catchment areas to be alert. The district officials were put on alert mode after water level in two rivers swelled on Wednesday, which necessitated the administration to impose Section 144 of CRPC banning people from venturing out within a distance of 100 feet in the two rivers. Besides, the administration has called in a team of NDRF. Meanwhile, Swarnarekha was flowing at 118.48 metre against the danger mark of 121.50 metre and the water level of Kharkhai was recorded at 128.96 metre against the red mark of 129 metre at 6pm, an official statement said. The DC also directed officials to make necessary arrangements including life-saving jackets, boat, medical kits to meet any eventuality. People in catchment areas including Kadma, Barbuda, Bhuiyadih, Kalyannagar, Shastrinagar, Mango and Jugsalai were appealed to be alert. Safety of the people is top priority, the deputy commissioner said, appealing the masses to follow the directives issued by the administration.

