Left Menu

Water level of two rivers recedes, officials on alert in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Manjunath Bhajantri along with senior officials including Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and NDRF team inspected low-lying areas including Bagbera on Thursday evening and directed the officials to monitor the situation.The DC also asked people living in catchment areas to be alert.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:46 IST
Water level of two rivers recedes, officials on alert in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The water level in rivers Kharkhai and Swarnarekha here have started receding on Thursday as two sluice gates each of Bankabal dam and Kharkhai dam in Odisha, opened on Wednesday night, were closed and rain stopped. Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Manjunath Bhajantri along with senior officials including Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and NDRF team inspected low-lying areas including Bagbera on Thursday evening and directed the officials to monitor the situation.

The DC also asked people living in catchment areas to be alert. The district officials were put on alert mode after water level in two rivers swelled on Wednesday, which necessitated the administration to impose Section 144 of CRPC banning people from venturing out within a distance of 100 feet in the two rivers. Besides, the administration has called in a team of NDRF. Meanwhile, Swarnarekha was flowing at 118.48 metre against the danger mark of 121.50 metre and the water level of Kharkhai was recorded at 128.96 metre against the red mark of 129 metre at 6pm, an official statement said. The DC also directed officials to make necessary arrangements including life-saving jackets, boat, medical kits to meet any eventuality. People in catchment areas including Kadma, Barbuda, Bhuiyadih, Kalyannagar, Shastrinagar, Mango and Jugsalai were appealed to be alert. Safety of the people is top priority, the deputy commissioner said, appealing the masses to follow the directives issued by the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023