Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL79 LDALL GYANVAPI **** Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, Muslim body moves SC against verdict Prayagraj/New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century mosque has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. **** PAR35 LS-DELHI-3RDLD BILL **** Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Shah tears into opposition alliance New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government amid a walkout by opposition parties. **** DEL66 HR-2NDLD CLASH **** Haryana violence: Mosque set on fire in Nuh, 2 Muslim men thrashed in Gurugram Gurugram: A mosque was set on fire and a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another in Haryana's Nuh district, while two brothers belonging to Muslim community were allegedly beaten up in Gurugram by a group of about 30 people, police said on Thursday. **** CAL28 MN-LD CLASH **** Manipur: 19 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley Imphal: Altogether 19 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said. **** DEL71 MEA-LD INDOPAK **** Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM's remarks on talks New Delhi: India on Thursday said an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative for normal ties with Islamabad, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with New Delhi. **** DEL77 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD BILL **** CM Kejriwal accuses BJP of backstabbing people of Delhi after Lok Sabha passes services bill New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of backstabbing the people of the national capital after Lok Sabha passed a bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. **** DEL84 CONG-2ND LD DATA BILL **** Cong's Manish Tewari says Data Protection Bill being classified as money bill, govt refutes charge New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said the government might get the Digital Data Protection Bill classified as a money bill, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw refuted the charge and termed it a ''normal bill''. **** DEL68 MEA-GERMANY-LD ARIHA **** India summons German envoy; seeks early return of baby Ariha New Delhi: India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and asked for the early return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months. **** DEL82 SIDDARAMAIAH-PM-LD MEETING **** Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, several Union ministers New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met several Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. **** CAL21 WB-LD MAMATA **** INDIA will save country from disaster, communal tension: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. **** DEL43 CHEETAH-EXPERTS LD REPORT **** India should go for younger cheetahs habituated to human presence: African experts tell govt New Delhi: Younger cheetahs that are habituated to management vehicles and human presence are preferred candidates for relocation to India, international experts involved in Project Cheetah have told the government based on lessons learnt from the initial experience in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.By Gaurav Saini **** MDS8 KL-SPEAKER-REMARKS-LD CONGRESS **** Kerala Speaker's remarks on Hindu deity intended to divert attention from issues plaguing state: Congress Thiruvananthapuram/Delhi: Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer's remarks about a Hindu deity continued to churn political waters, with the opposition Congress terming it a 'tactic' to divert attention from the various issues plaguing the Left government, while the ruling CPI(M) stood firm behind its leader. **** LEGAL LGD23 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when everyone in J&K wants it: SC New Delhi: Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when the people of Jammu and Kashmir want it, the Supreme Court asked on Thursday and wondered if the now repealed provision can't be touched will it not amount to creating a ''new category'' beyond the basic structure of the Constitution. **** LGD15 SC-CASTE SURVEY **** Caste survey in Bihar against constitutional mandate, says plea in SC challenging Patna HC order New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Patna High Court order upholding the validity of a caste survey in Bihar, contending the notification issued by the state government for the exercise is against the constitutional mandate. **** BUSINESS DEL47 BIZ-3RDLD IMPORT-LAPTOPS **** Govt imposes import curbs on laptops, computers for security reasons; to boost domestic manufacturing New Delhi: The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing.

FOREIGN FGN45 UK-GREENPEACE-2NDLD SUNAK ****Climate protesters arrested for draping UK PM Rishi Sunak's home in black cloth London: Four climate protesters from Greenpeace were arrested on Thursday after they draped the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in northern England in black cloth, in protest against his recent backing for an expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.**** FGN49 PAK-COURT-ARMY ****Will not allow army to take unconstitutional steps, says Pakistan's top judge on military trials of civilians Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the country's top judiciary would not allow the army to take any unconstitutional step.****

