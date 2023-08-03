Gurugram violence: Villagers from Tigra descend on police station holding cleric murder accused

More than 100 people from Tigra village on gathered at the Sector 56 Police Station Thursday demanding release of four men arrested on charges of being involved in the murder of the Naib Imam of a mosque in Sector 57, police said.

The villagers said there will call a panchayat on the matter in Tigra village on Sunday. Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said an SIT led by DCP Crime Vijay Pratap Singh has been formed to investigate the case.

The SIT has seven members, including ACP Crime-1, Sector 56 Police Station SHO, and officers in-charge of Sector 31 and 39 Crime units. A Naib Imam was killed in the attack on Anjuman masjid in early hours of Tuesday. Police had registered an FIR against about 100 people including ten named accused in the matter.

Of these 10, eight are from Tigra village while two from Nathupur village.

Ankit, Rahul, Rakesh, and Ravinder, all from Tigra village, were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. Villagers who pressed for the release of the four accused asked police to first verify the roles of the people named in the FIR and only then arrest them. ''We are demanding that no innocent person be framed in the case. A panchayat has also been called on Sunday,'' Satish Nagar, one of the villagers, said. A mob of around 100 people burned down Anjuman masjid in Sector 57 in the early hours of Tuesday and shot dead Naib Imam Mohammad Saad, a native of Bihar, and injured another named Khurshid Alam.

