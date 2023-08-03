Islamic State confirms death of its leader, names his replacement
Updated: 03-08-2023 21:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed the militant group's leader, al-Qurashi, in Syria.
