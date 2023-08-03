Left Menu

Man with links to Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in UP's Moradabad

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:00 IST
The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday said it has arrested a Moradabad resident over alleged links with banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Ahmed Raza alias Sharukh hails from Muilak Gudia village under the Mundapandey police station of Moradabad, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police ATS said, adding that he was planning to join the terrorist organisation.

As per a statement issued by the ATS here, Ahmed Raza was in touch with one Firdaus, who is a handler for HM. ''Ahmed was motivated by Firdaus and he was planning to go to Pakistan or Afghanistan to get terrorist commando training and commit terror activities in India,'' the statement read.

''Ahmed Raza also used to incite others to join terrorist organisations and work for establishing the Sharia law in the country,'' it added.

The ATS team brought him to Lucknow before arresting him.

An FIR against him has been lodged at the ATS police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

''ATS is in the process to secure police custody remand of Ahmed Raza for further interrogation. His mobile phone is also being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic examination,'' the statement added.

