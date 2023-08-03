Man urinates at RSS office gate in UP's Shahjahanpur; three held

A ruckus erupted at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here when a group of people allegedly opened fire and threw stones after the outfit workers objected to a man urinating at the building gate, police said on Thursday.

The man who urinated at the gate of the RSS office and two others have been arrested, they said.

A team, led by ASP Sudhir Jaiswal, has been set up to probe the matter, police said.

The incident took place Wednesday night when RSS workers accosted a man who allegedly urinated at the outfit office's gate and three-four persons accompanying him, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

The workers got into an argument with the group that was soon joined by around 50 more people, he said.

RSS office bearer Ravi Mishra alleged that the accused pelted stones at the outfit workers and also opened fired at them.

He said three workers were injured in the attack, according to the police.

The injured workers were hospitalised and discharged after treatment, they added.

Based on Mishra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against five identified and 40-50 unidentified people under the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), the SP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shashank Gupta, Shivank Gupta and Mukesh Gupta, he said.

Four teams have been formed to nab the other accused and policemen have been deployed at the RSS office, Meena said, adding strict action will be taken against the offenders.

He said the situation in the area was peaceful.

Police warned of strict action against those who make provocative speeches on the incident and post them on social media.

Police said the team led by ASP Jaiswal has examined the CCTV footage around the spot and the accused are being identified. Meanwhile, Congress' metropolitan unit president Pawan Singh said party's district president Rajneesh Gupta (Munna) along with the family members of Shashank Gupta met the SP earlier in the day.

The family has told the police that Shashank suffered fracture in the leg and hand because of the beating. They also submitted a letter to the SP in this regard.

Menna said Shashank's family and some Congress leaders met him and asserted that action will be taken after completion of the investigation. Senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi had visited the said office about two years ago.

